Renowned rapper, Dr Cryme has shed light on the backstory of the now-viral video featuring top Tema-based artistes.

The video, which has garnered widespread attention, dates back a decade ago when Dr. Cryme and his fellow artistes embarked on a journey to an event at Abromosu.

However, due to the large number of individuals present and limited transportation options, the artists found themselves faced with a logistical challenge.

Despite the initial plan for some artists to be dropped off along the way, Dr. Cryme intervened, proposing some artistes lap their colleagues to accommodate everyone.

This impromptu decision led to the likes of Opanka, Dr. Cryme, Sarkodie, Angel Town, Yaa Pono and other artists being packed into the vehicle, creating a memorable and camaraderie-filled journey.

The initiative was driven by a desire to foster unity among artists residing in Tema at that time.

The artists decided to capitalize on the moment by engaging in a friendly rap competition.

