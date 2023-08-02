Hiplife artiste, Dr Cryme, has revealed the difficulty he faced in a recent Mathematics exam he wrote at the Methodist University College of Ghana.

According to the Ghanaian musician, he is comfortable when it comes to reading subjects but finds it cumbersome to solve word problems in maths.

“I won’t lie to you. The Mathematics exams paper I wrote today at the Methodist University wasn’t easy for me at all. As for me, when it comes to reading and writing, that’s my field but to do calculation isn’t easy because what I know is the streets maths.

“Like asking for the price of an item I’ve seen on the streets and negotiating for the price to be reduced that one I’m good at it. But to ask me that someone sat in a vehicle from one point to the other so I should calculate the kilometres, meanwhile I wasn’t also sitting in the vehicle with that person.”

He added that the subject has since been a hard nut to crack for students and he is no exception.

“In mathematics, we are always told to find x or y and it’s so confusing, in fact, mathematics is killing us because it’s not easy to solve the questions,” he stated.