A 21-year-old fetish priest who doubles as a taxi driver has been lynched near the Anglican Basic School at Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

According to information gathered by Kasapa News’ Yaw Boagyan, the suspect, Okomfo Michael, on Monday evening allegedly went for a robbery operation but was caught and killed.

Inspection of his lifeless body revealed that his upper lip was chopped off and his head cutmultiple times.

Residents in an interview claimed they know the deceased as a thief who was on the police wanted list for stealing mobile phones and farm produce on many occasions in the community and elsewhere.

Residents believe the 21-year-old father of two managed to build his huge house in the community from his robbery operations.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital morgue.

The case has been reported to the Saltpond Police for investigation.

ALSO READ: