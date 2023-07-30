The driver and bodyguard of Juaboso MP, Kwabena Minta Akandoh, are said to be in critical condition after a Toyota Land Cruiser they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus at Nyinahin yesterday.

Joseph Amo, 32, who was driving the MP in a car with registration number GN 441-14 was with General Corporal Joseph Ntimbe, the bodyguard travelling from Sefwi Juaboso to Kumasi.

Police say, Mr Amo, in a bid to overtake a vehicle ahead, collided head-on with the Mercedes Benz Sprinter Bus with registration Number AS 7363-18, a Kumasi-Sefwi Wiawso bound bus at Twere Nyame.

All passengers on board the Sprinter Bus also sustained a varied degree of injuries in the accident which occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

All the occupants of the MP’s vehicle were rushed to Nyinahin Government Hospital for treatment.

They were later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

Police and hospital sources say the MP is responding well to treatment.