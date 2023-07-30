Former world champions Norway rediscovered their form and ferocity in the nick of time as Sophie Haug’s hat-trick helped them hammer the Philippines to reach the last 16 of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Having failed to win in their opening two games and with star Caroline Graham Hansen criticising the decision to leave her out of the side, Hege Riise’s faltering team were in serious danger of finishing bottom of a group they were expected to breeze through.

But with Hansen restored to the side and the bit between her teeth in Auckland’s Eden Park, the Grasshoppers tore into their poor opponents to get the win that sees them finish second in Group A and sends the Philippines home.

Haug got the ball rolling in just the sixth-minute courtesy of a neatly taken back-post volley before then doubling her and her side’s tally 11 minutes later via a looping header.

Hansen underlined her importance with the third, scoring with a superb low shot from range – a key goal that gave Norway complete control of their fate, regardless of the scoreline in the other final group game between Switzerland and co-hosts New Zealand.

Norway then put the outcome completely to bed with two goals early in the second half – a bundled own goal from the unfortunate Alicia Barker and a Guro Reiten penalty.

The Philippines’ woes were compounded when substitute Sofia Harrison was sent off less than 10 minutes after coming on following a VAR review on a late challenge on Thea Bjelde.

In the middle of 11 added minutes, Haug completed her treble with another header and could have had a fourth but steered a sliding effort against the post.

Norway will now face the winner of Group C – which will be either Spain or Japan – in the last 16 in Wellington on 5 August.

Switzerland topped Group A after drawing with New Zealand in the other game played on Sunday.