Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, has firmly dispelled rumours about his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Contrary to speculations suggesting he abandoned Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to back Dr Bawumia out of fear of losing his job, Dr Kumah categorically stated that the reports are false.

He affirmed that his loyalty and gratitude towards Mr Kyerematen, who gave him his first political appointment as a political assistant from 2006 to 2008, remain unwavering.

Addressing the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday, Dr Kumah dismissed concerns about losing his current position as the deputy finance minister.

Instead, he disclosed the reasons behind his support for Dr Bawumia’s vision, which prominently features digitalisation and the active engagement of the youth in shaping the nation’s future.

Dr Kumah expressed his strong belief in Dr Bawumia’s understanding of the government’s new reforms, which, in his view, positions him as the ideal candidate to lead the country towards progress.

He was clear in his stance, stating: “There is no job that I am worried about losing. My support for Dr Bawumia stems from his forward-thinking vision, particularly in the areas of digitalisation and empowering the youth.”

Furthermore, he emphasised: “Dr Bawumia’s understanding of the new reforms in government convinces me that he is the right choice for our country at this crucial phase. I believe in his ability to lead us towards progress and development.”

Highlighting the support he enjoys from the people of Ejisu, Dr Kumah expressed confidence that they are proud of his political work, and he hopes they will grant him another opportunity to continue serving them.

As the election season unfolds, Dr Kumah remains steadfast in his commitment to voicing his support for Dr Bawumia and working tirelessly for the betterment of Ejisu and the entire nation.

