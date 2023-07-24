Ghanaian statesman and politician, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has revealed that he has information that implicates some ministers who are hoarding public funds.

Reacting to an alleged theft of substantial amounts of both foreign and local currencies belonging to former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, he said she was not the only appointee with such an amount at home.

He added that Madam Dapaah resigned because she knows she has committed a crime.

“I charge any other minister and they know themselves because I have got a lot of facts about them and the day I come out with it, you’ll be shocked. I charge them to come out boldly to say they have stolen money from this country, this poor nation.

“What is going on in this country is very dangerous and I’ve been saying this again that when the people of this country get angry then we shall see what will happen. It appears that the people in this country are not angry either we are a pack of cowards or we are not annoyed but there have been situations when the people of this country have moved and when the time comes they will move. Because what is going on in this country is unacceptable,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Dr Nyaho Tamakloe has, therefore, thrown a challenge to such ministers to come out clean.

Prior to the resignation, Madam Dapaah said there were noticeable inconsistencies in reports of the stolen funds and the ongoing trial.

She announced her resignation on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

In a letter accepting the Minister’s resignation, President Akufo-Addo said he was confident her integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established.

Prominent individuals have since submitted over 200 reports to the office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) expressing concerns over the source of the stolen funds, allegedly taken by the two house helps of the former Minister.

ALSO READ: