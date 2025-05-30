NPP has no leadership; where is Chairman Wontumi? – Nyaho-Tamakloe questions amid arrest

A founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has criticised the party’s leadership for what he describes as poor handling of the arrest and detention of Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Speaking on JoyNews on Friday, Dr. Tamakloe expressed disappointment over the silence and inaction of the party’s national executives following Wontumi’s detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). According to him, the NPP “has no leadership” in its current state.

Wontumi was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody after failing to meet bail conditions set at GH₵50 million with two sureties to be justified. Supporters of the party have described the bail terms as politically motivated and excessive. His arrest has triggered protests, including a demonstration at EOCO’s headquarters on Thursday, where party faithful demanded his release.

Dr. Tamakloe, a former chairman of the Ghana Football Association and a respected political voice, warned that the absence of strong leadership is deepening internal divisions within the party and weakening its cohesion.

His comments come at a time of rising tension in the NPP. While some members see the EOCO action as politically charged, others, including Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, have urged respect for due process.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) headquarters, where Chairman Wontumi has been transferred.

Source: MyJoyOnline