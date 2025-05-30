Bawumia and Afenyo-Markin granted access to Wontumi [Video]

Former Vice President and 2024 NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, along with the Majority Leader, has been granted access to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi was recently transferred to the custody of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) following his detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The transfer has heightened political tensions and attracted public attention. Dr. Bawumia is reportedly leading efforts to satisfy EOCO’s bail conditions, which include a GH₵50 million bond with two justified sureties. These conditions remain unmet.

Following his transfer, several NPP Members of Parliament, senior party officials, and a large number of supporters have converged at the NIB premises to show solidarity. Security in the area has since been intensified.

Wontumi was initially arrested on Tuesday, May 27, by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and later handed over to EOCO. Though granted bail on Wednesday, May 28, his continued detention has sparked public outcry and political mobilisation.

On Thursday, May 29, Minority MPs staged a protest march from Parliament to EOCO headquarters in Accra, demanding Wontumi’s immediate release. The protest caused significant traffic disruptions and prompted an increased police presence. It ended on Friday, May 30, when the Minority returned to parliamentary proceedings.

As developments unfold, growing calls for due process, transparency, and restraint continue to shape the political and legal discourse surrounding the case.

Source: Myjoyonline

