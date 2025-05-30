Wontumi’s lawyer reacts to claims of hunger strike

The lawyer for embattled Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has dismissed claims that his client is on a hunger strike in protest of his detention conditions.

According to Andy Appiah-Kubi, Chairman Wontumi is currently receiving medical attention at a clinic while in the custody of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Friday, May 30, he confirmed that Wontumi has not been well since his detention began but rejected claims that he is refusing food.

His clarification follows comments by the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyire, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who alleged that Chairman Wontumi had refused to eat as a form of protest.

Describing the situation as “shocking,” Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said Wontumi was on a hunger strike and that there was a lack of official communication regarding his welfare.

However, Mr. Appiah-Kubi stated that he had not received any such information, revealing that he had shared a meal with his client just days ago.

“Two days ago in the evening, I had dinner with him. I’m going to see him now at EOCO. After that, he will respond whether this happened today or yesterday,” the lawyer said.

Chairman Wontumi is under investigation for alleged involvement in fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes. He was granted bail set at GH₵50 million with two sureties, both to be justified.

So far, his legal team has secured only one of the required sureties, leaving him unable to meet the bail conditions for release.

Source: MyJoyOnline

