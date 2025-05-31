‘A third term for Mahama will never happen’ – Titus Glover

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has dismissed any alleged prospects of President John Mahama seeking a third term in office, describing any such ambition as unconstitutional.

Speaking to JoyNews at the premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Mr Titus Glover accused President Mahama of orchestrating efforts to undermine the judiciary as a prelude to amending the constitution to extend his tenure.

“We want to assure President Mahama that he has been given the power to govern,” he said.

“But all the orchestration he is doing to get rid of the Chief Justice is a way of trying to amend the constitution. I have said it before, and I will repeat it: President Mahama’s third term will never happen.”

The former minister criticised the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he described as a campaign of vilification against the Chief Justice, pointing to a flood of public commentary on the charges levelled against her.

“Today, she has filed an affidavit, and all she is asking for is to let the public know what is happening. Is this too much to ask?” he questioned.

Mr Titus Glover labelled the entire situation as a “calculated attempt” by the president, his government, and the party to weaken judicial independence.

He recalled a statement allegedly made by President Mahama during his campaign, vowing to deal with the Chief Justice upon coming to power.

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh

