Only Mahama, brother can bail Wontumi – NPP Man [Audio]

The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Yandoh, has stated that only President John Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, can secure bail for the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Yandoh emphasised that the bail amount is excessive and expressed doubt that anyone else can afford it.

He therefore appealed to the two brothers to assist in securing the sureties required for Chairman Wontumi’s release.

“Only John Dramani Mahama and his brother Ibrahim Mahama have that kind of money. We are on our knees begging Ibrahim Mahama and his brother to make the money available for Wontumi’s bail,” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, shortly after leaving the CID headquarters in Accra. His arrest has drawn widespread criticism from within the NPP.

He remains in custody after failing to meet his bail conditions of GH₵50 million with two justified sureties on Wednesday, amid reports of ill health.

On Thursday, the Minority in Parliament and some members of the NPP stormed EOCO’s headquarters to protest the bail conditions, describing them as excessive and unreasonable.

His lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, in an earlier interview, disclosed that some individuals who initially agreed to help later became hesitant after their names were made public.

However, Mr. Yandoh asserted that NPP members are living in fear, and given the intense scrutiny anyone who offers to bail Chairman Wontumi will face, no one is willing to provide sureties—even if they can.

Source: Gertrude Otchere

ALSO READ: