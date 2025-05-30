Liverpool sign Frimpong from Leverkusen for £29.5m

Liverpool have completed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for 35m euros (£29.5m) on a five-year deal.

Just hours after the Anfield club confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold would be joining Real Madrid in time to play in the Club World Cup, the Premier League champions have ratified their move for Dutch international Frimpong after activating the 24-year-old’s release clause.

Versatile right-footer Frimpong is widely viewed as Alexander-Arnold’s replacement in Arne Slot’s squad.

He played an integral role in helping Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title in 2023-24 and made 53 appearances in all competitions as they finished second in 24-25.

Frimpong will have competition at right-back from Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley, who recently signed a new four-year contract with the club.

The Dutchman came through the youth ranks at Manchester City and went on to join Celtic in September 2019 before a move to Leverkusen in January 2021.

Frimpong joins a Dutch contingent of Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch at Liverpool.

Liverpool are also in talks with Leverkusen over signing Florian Wirtz.

The club have entered into advanced negotiations for Germany forward Wirtz, submitting an offer of around £109m inclusive of add-ons.

Wirtz, 22, is a key target for Liverpool and there is now a sense that discussions over a deal are in its final stages, with a growing hope an agreement is within reach.