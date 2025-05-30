Adongo mocks Minority for ‘abandoning’ Wontumi [Video]

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has taken a jab at his colleagues on the Minority side for returning to Parliament after staging a protest at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In a light-hearted but pointed submission on the floor of Parliament, Adongo criticised the Minority for what he described as a lack of consistency in their protest over the detention of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi.

“I think Wontumi will be very, very sad that you are here talking. He was expecting you to sleep at EOCO with him,” Mr. Adongo said.

“You abandoned him to sleep there. And today, you promised the people of Ghana that you have abandoned this chamber but you are here making a lot of arguments.”

He continued, “You people should tell Wontumi that his people are deceiving him. He is sleeping there alone and you are here arguing for more holidays.”

Mr. Adongo also ridiculed the manner in which the Minority conducted their protest.

“We were surprised when they were sitting on the floor in front of EOCO yesterday, but when we went there at 7pm, they had disappeared,” he said.

The Minority in Parliament had on Thursday, May 29, boycotted parliamentary proceedings and held a sit-in protest at EOCO to demand the release of Chairman Wontumi, who had been detained for questioning.

Source: Myjoyonline.com

