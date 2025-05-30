Ablakwa denies claims of new recruitment at Ghana’s Embassy in Washington D.C.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has dismissed reports suggesting that new individuals have been recruited to work at Ghana’s embassy in Washington D.C., USA.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Ablakwa commended the newly reconstituted diplomatic team for their outstanding performance as the embassy resumed full operations.

“From the briefing I have received, our reopened embassy in Washington D.C. issued over 800 visas on the first day of resumption,” he revealed. “I expect this level of efficiency, professionalism, and integrity to continue.”

He described the team as a “fresh group of seasoned diplomats,” crediting them with spearheading a successful systems overhaul and implementing institutional reforms to restore the embassy’s credibility and service delivery.

“This is a testament to the fact that Ghanaian diplomats excel when provided with the right ecosystem and leadership,” Ablakwa noted.

He firmly rejected claims that the restructuring involved the hiring of new staff to replace previous personnel.

“Contrary to false and baseless claims, there have been no new recruitments to replace lost jobs in our Washington embassy — we have an adequate stock of distinguished and astute diplomats to lead ongoing reforms,” he clarified.

Ablakwa emphasized that the restructuring is part of a broader national agenda aimed at restoring integrity and improving service delivery across Ghana’s foreign missions.

“This cannot be reduced to ‘jobs for the boys,’” he stressed. “It is part of a patriotic, consequential reset agenda.”

Source: Adomonline.com