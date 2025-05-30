Minority returns to Parliament after protest over Wontumi’s bail conditions

The Minority Caucus in Parliament made a swift return to the House on Friday, 30 May 2025, after staging a brief walkout in protest of the bail conditions imposed on Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested on Tuesday, 27 May, by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and was later granted bail set at GH₵50 million.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its allies have strongly criticised the bail amount, describing it as excessive and politically motivated.

On Thursday, 29 May, Minority MPs, led by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, walked out of Parliament in protest. Afenyo-Markin condemned the bail conditions as unjust.

“We are not going to ask for any property. We don’t have GH₵50 million. Where is he going to get it from? They must do the right thing, and we will not be part of any proceedings until then,” he told the House before exiting.

He also pledged full support for Chairman Wontumi, stating, “We will stand with him. If it means we have to spend nights with him, we will do so.”

However, the following day, members of the Minority Caucus returned to the chamber and participated in parliamentary proceedings. Although no official explanation was given for the sudden return, it suggests possible behind-the-scenes negotiations or reassurances that helped ease the standoff.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, confirmed on Thursday through his official Facebook page that Chairman Wontumi is under investigation for several serious crimes. These include fraud, causing financial loss to the state, and money laundering.

“Suspect Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, is under investigation for various criminal offences, including fraud, causing financial loss to the State, and money laundering,” Srem-Sai stated.

He added that EOCO is leading the investigation and has already begun efforts to recover assets suspected to be proceeds of crime.

