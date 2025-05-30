Chairman Wontumi transferred to NIB; NPP supporters storm office

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako—widely known as Chairman Wontumi—has been transferred to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) after being held at the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The transfer comes amid growing public and political interest in the case. Reports indicate that NPP flagbearer for the 2024 elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is actively leading efforts to meet the GHS 50 million bail conditions imposed by EOCO.

Several Members of Parliament and senior NPP officials have visited the NIB facility, where Chairman Wontumi is currently held. A large crowd of party supporters has gathered, and security at the NIB premises has been significantly increased.

Wontumi was first arrested on Tuesday, May 27, by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service. After his release by the CID, EOCO immediately took him into custody.

Although EOCO granted him bail on Wednesday, May 28, the conditions—GHS 50 million with two justified sureties—have not yet been met.

On Thursday, May 29, Minority Members of Parliament marched from Parliament to EOCO headquarters to protest his continued detention, demanding his immediate release. The protest caused traffic disruptions and attracted a strong police presence. The MPs returned to Parliament the following day, ending their boycott.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, confirmed that Wontumi is under investigation for multiple serious offences, including fraud, causing financial loss to the state, and money laundering.

In a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Justice Srem-Sai said EOCO is leading the investigation and has begun asset recovery efforts related to suspected proceeds of crime.

“Suspect Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, is under investigation for various criminal offences, including fraud, causing financial loss to the State, and money laundering,” the Deputy Attorney General stated.

Source: AdomOnline

ALSO READ: