Two dead, others injured in Juaso-Nkawkaw Highway crash

Two people have died and several others injured in a tragic accident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.

Eyewitness Atta Pascaa told Adom News that the accident involved two trailer trucks. One truck, registration number 11 JN 2972, was traveling from Accra to Burkina Faso, while the other, registration GT 8212-10, was heading from Kumasi to Accra.

The two vehicles collided head-on, killing the driver and mate of the Kumasi-bound trailer instantly.

The driver and mate of the Burkina Faso-bound truck were injured and rushed to Juaso Government Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Yawkwei morgue.

Emergency teams from the Juaso Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), Ambulance Service, and Ghana National Fire Service from Ejisu and Juaso responded promptly.

In a related incident nearby, another trailer with registration number 2389 D 03 reportedly suffered brake failure, causing an additional crash.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the accidents.

Source: Isaac Amoako

