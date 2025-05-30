Savannah Minister urges cement factory to cut prices, reclaim land

Savannah Regional Minister Salisu Be-Awurbe Esq. has urged the management of Savannah Diamond Cement Factory in Buipe, Central Gonja District, to reduce the price of cement and implement sustainable land reclamation efforts for the benefit of the local community.

During a working visit to the factory, the Minister appealed to management to plant traditional economic trees such as shea, dawadawa, and cashew at mining sites as part of their environmental reclamation strategy.

He emphasized that these initiatives would directly benefit the people of Buipe and the wider Savannah Region.

“The reduction in cement prices will support the President’s resetting agenda,” he said, noting that cement is a key commodity in the northern market and is produced using locally sourced materials.

The Minister also called on the company to increase workers’ wages and create more job opportunities to address rising unemployment and reduce theft in the area.

Concerned about security challenges at the mining and blasting sites, he encouraged the company to work closely with the police to ensure safety.

In response, Ms. Ellen Angela Jonah, Corporate Group Head of Human Resources, highlighted poor road infrastructure from Buipe town to the factory as a major challenge.

She explained that the company waters the road four times daily to control dust and protect local residents’ health.

However, the company lacks the resources to asphalt the 18-kilometre road and called on the government to intervene by constructing it, which would attract more investors and improve community well-being.

Source: Rebecca Natomah

ALSO READ: