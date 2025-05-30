I wasn’t happy with Afenyo-Markin sitting on the floor at EOCO – Dormaahene

The Dormaahene and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Dr. Fredua Agyemang Badu II, has taken a light-hearted jab at Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over his dramatic protest at the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra.

Reacting to the sit-in staged by Minority MPs demanding the release of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako—popularly known as Chairman Wontumi—the Dormaahene expressed his disapproval of Afenyo-Markin’s conduct during the protest.

“I’m not saying Ghanaians shouldn’t support him, but the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, going to EOCO and sitting on the floor—I wasn’t happy with it. He’s an honourable man. He should let me know next time he wants to go to such a place so I can send someone to follow him with a seat,” the Dormaahene quipped, lacing his critique with humour.

While expressing admiration for Chairman Wontumi, the chief stressed that no one is above the law and that due process must take its course.

“Chairman Wontumi—I really like him. But even though I like him, I’m not saying the law should not take its course. If I’ve done something wrong, I must be investigated. That’s what the law says,” he stated.

His remarks came in the aftermath of a highly publicised protest on Thursday, May 29, when Minority MPs marched from Parliament to EOCO’s offices to protest what they called the political persecution of Wontumi and the misuse of state institutions.

The demonstration caused a major disruption, blocking traffic and attracting a heavy police presence.

Wontumi was arrested on May 27 in connection with alleged financial misconduct involving the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM BANK). Though he was granted bail by EOCO, the conditions—set at GH₵50 million with two sureties to be justified—had not yet been met at the time of the protest.

Source: AdomOnline

ALSO READ: