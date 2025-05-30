If Chairman Wontumi is not released by 6pm, there’ll be problems – MP warns [Video]

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has issued a strong warning that if the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, is not released by 6pm on Friday, it could lead to serious unrest in the country.

“If by 6pm Friday, they fail to release Chairman Wontumi, you will see what will happen in this country—things will escalate and create problems,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

He stressed the importance of state agencies operating within the constitution and the rule of law.

“We have laws in this country that guide what to do when a suspect is arrested. The person must be taken to court and due process followed. We cannot allow anyone to take the law into their own hands.”

When asked about the seriousness of his statement and its consequences, Mr. Baafi said,

“We are ready to die for this country. If the security services want to pick me up for saying this, so be it. We want them to kill all of us if that’s what it takes to protect the democracy of this country. And that is what we will do.”

Mr. Baafi also suggested that some people within the NPP and the country are prepared to make serious sacrifices to protect democracy.

He indicated that they have made thorough preparations and are ready for any eventuality if Wontumi’s detention continues unjustly.

Chairman Wontumi was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday, shortly after leaving the CID headquarters in Accra. His arrest has sparked widespread criticism from within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He remains in custody after failing to meet the bail conditions set at GH₵50 million with two justified sureties on Wednesday, amid reports of ill health.

On Thursday, members of the Minority in Parliament and some NPP supporters staged a protest at EOCO’s headquarters, describing the bail conditions as excessive and unreasonable.

His lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi, revealed earlier that some individuals who initially agreed to act as sureties later backed out after their names were made public.

Source: Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy

