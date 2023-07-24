Some insects suspected to be black flies have invaded some communities in the North Dawhenya Electoral Area of the Greater Accra Region.

The flies have been leaving blood stains at the spots bite on the human body and this has been creating anxiety among residents.

Some of the affected residents say they have been continuously scratching their skin resulting in swells on their body.

Areas affected are Abbeykope, Miotso, Eagle Nest Estates and Mackweon Estates among others.

The Assembly member for North Dawhenya Electoral Area, Moses Nii-P Kutor, on Monday morning [July 24, 2023] told Graphic Online that he has informed the District Health Directorate and the Environmental Health Office to come to the aid of the community.

“The stings of the flies we are told are poisonous and leave sores and other skin diseases on their victims,” he said.

He called for an urgent attention to the situation so that the residents can go back to thier normal activities.

“The situation is getting worse by the day and my worry is about the children, especially those in school who keep complaining about the invasion and the painful bites,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source at the District Health Directorate of the Ningo Prampram District has confirmed the presence of the insects in the community and indicated that efforts were underway to investigate the issues.

The source said, they were working together with the Environmental Health Office in the District to map out strategies including carrying out fumigation in the affected communities.