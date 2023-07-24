Former Minister Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has been excluded from the elections committee appointed by the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to supervise the upcoming Super Delegate’s Congress.

It is unknown the reason behind the decision taken by the party.

But the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, announced her name as part of the elections committee recommended by the National Council of the NPP to supervise the upcoming Super Delegate’s Congress and Congress in November.

ALSO READ: