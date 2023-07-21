An 18-year-old house help, Patience Botwe, stands accused of extravagant spending after allegedly stealing millions of Ghana Cedis and personal items from the home of Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

Alongside her accomplice, former house help Sarah Agyei, the young woman is now before an Accra Circuit Court facing charges of theft and illegal possession of stolen property.

According to the amended charge sheet and brief facts presented in court, the thefts reportedly occurred between July and October 2022, during Patience’s tenure as a house help for the esteemed couple. Patience, also known as Maabena, is said to have acted in collusion with Sarah, who was a former employee of the complainants.

The alleged crimes came to light when Mr Kuffour returned from a trip and caught Patience in their bedroom, which she had gained access to using a duplicate key. This discovery prompted the couple to report the matter to the police, leading to the subsequent arrest of Patience, who was later released on police enquiry bail.

However, instead of cooperating with authorities, Patience and her boyfriend, Benjamin, went into hiding in Tamale.

Their hideaway, a three-bedroom apartment rented at a staggering GH¢105,600, became the center of attention after the police received intelligence about their whereabouts.

Upon a spot search of the apartment, law enforcement officers reportedly found a considerable sum of US$40,000 and GH¢72,619.70, believed to be part of the stolen monies. It was during this investigation that Patience’s alleged extravagant spending was revealed.

The accused teenager is said to have purchased a lavish three-bedroom house at Amrahia, reportedly worth US$70,000.

The house was furnished with top-of-the-line items, including a double-decker refrigerator, water dispenser, television set, washing machine, and chest cooler, among others.

Patience displayed her affection for Benjamin by gifting him a Hyundai Elantra worth GH¢80,000. However, Benjamin allegedly sold the car to purchase a Honda Civic.

Patience also extended financial assistance to her family and ex-boyfriend, contributing GH¢50,000 to her father and a staggering GH¢1 million to Malik, her former boyfriend.

Patience, together with her alleged boyfriends and father, had been remanded into lawful custody.

Sarah was granted bail because she is a breastfeeding mother.

The case is adjourned to August 2, 2023.