After weeks of a keenly-contested performances, ASKOF Productions, organizers of Miss Kidi Ghana Season 3 selected 10 delegates for the grand finale.

Indeed, all the 11 delegates demonstrated gross brilliance in their delivery; making the work of judges – Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa and Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum difficult on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the eviction rod hit Takoradi-based Abriannah making her the last delegate to exit the well organised event.

Organisers of the competition rewarded the efforts of the contestants with a beautifully designed sashes to set a date for an anticipated uncompromising finals at the Zenith University College auditorium on August 5.

The evictee

CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited, Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, said after the last eviction show ” Kudos to all the deletes who have made it this far, it’s really been tough especially with today’s, eleven contestants battling for ten slots.

” They gave their best shots, it was extremely difficult for us in the judge’s seat to decide on who to show the exit door.”

She added ” l must admit l am fulfilled so far, taking into account how it all began-audition, durbar orientation and all that and the individual growth over the weeks gives my hard working team of Eugene Ofori, Tanko Ibrahim, Chris Asante, Isaac Amponsah, Kakel and Felicity Ameley Naa Sampah and I some joy. But our joy would be completed after crowning the deserving winner on August 5.”

The 10 making it to the Zenith University College showpiece are Michealla, Britney, Muntom, Juanita, Puriel, Xornam, Valarie, Lisa, Lydia and Dela.