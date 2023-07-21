Executive Secretary of the Institute for Education Studies (IFEST -Ghana), Peter Partey Anti, has said that Ghana’s education is going through serious financial challenges.

Reacting to the interdiction of West Africa Senior High School (WASS) headmistress, Dr Mrs Shine Agatha Ofori, he said financial constraints have forced headmasters and headmistresses to adopt innovative ways to sustain the education of the children.

“The financing of our education is going through serious challenges. Unfortunately, a lot of us who have raised these issues have not gotten the needed support from the authorities and that is why some of the headmistresses and headmasters also are finding ways and means to ensure that they are able to still sustain the kids and provide them with the needed kind of education.”

To him, managers of education are failing to appreciate the efforts of the heads of the schools.

“Unfortunately, the managers of our education do not appreciate these gestures, these innovative ideas, and ways of solving problems and therefore they always see these as illegal,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Meanwhile, President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Angel Carbonu, has called for the immediate reinstatement of the headmistress arguing that the government should address the broader issue of limited resources available to schools.

Mr Carbonu emphasised the need for a more holistic approach by the government to tackle the funding challenges faced by schools.

He said without adequate financial support, schools are forced to resort to other means like collecting fees from students, which can lead to misunderstandings with education authorities.

