National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, has married in a colourful ceremony.

The private yellow and green-themed ceremony took place on Thursday.

Although visuals from the ceremony have gone viral on social media, details about the groom remain sketchy.

The tough-spoken politician who obviously was elated about her new journey in a video shared by JohnTerry Tresh on Facebook was spotted happily dancing to Wande Coal’s allow me to kiss your hand and Ofori-Amponsah’s Sardine songs.

She beamed with smiles as her bridesmaids led her entry into the traditional marriage ceremony.

A photo shared on NDC headquarters Facebook page also captured Dr Bissiw and her new husband in a pose looking into each other’s eyes with love.

This follows her marriage in 2014 to a Jamaican-based medical doctor, Francis Kpormeg.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are in order for Dr Bissiw and her newfound love.

