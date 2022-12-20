National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw, appears hurt by stiff opposition from party supporters despite her hard work and dedication.

To her, she has done nothing but remains committed to party work even when it is beyond her.

As a result, she has for the past four years seen her little son once just because she is more devoted to serving her party than anything.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Radio Gold, Dr Bissiw almost in tears stated she has sacrificed so much for the NDC.

But all she has had in return is attacks and vilification from a section of party members.

“Can anyone look at God and say I have done things against the NDC? Why the hatred? Is it a crime to work for the party? I have seen my own son once in four years. I leave alone so I can have free hands to work for the party,” she lamented.

ALSO READ:

Why the hate? I’m just a woman – Hannah Bissiw quizzes ‘traitors’

They treated me like a criminal – Hannah Bissiw laments hate-filled campaign

Speaking on her campaign towards her re-election, the outspoken politician stated it was hate-filled, adding she was treated like a criminal.

Audio attached above: