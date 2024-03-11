Women Organizer for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Hannah Bissiw, has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to make the cause of the death of Ejisu MP, John Kumah public.

According to her, the NPP should keep quiet about any death, especially that of former President John Atta-Mills if the party is not able to satisfy the demands.

The outspoken politician noted the former Deputy Minister is a statesman and it is only right for the people of Ghana to know what killed their son.

“We want to know what killed John Kumah; He was our Deputy Finance Minister. If they are unable to tell us, then they should shut up about any other person. They told us Corona killed Sir John. A man who is 45 years old cannot just die like that. There are several unresolved deaths in the NPP that have not been made known.

“If they are unable to provide us with the autopsy then they should shut up about any other person’s death and I’m referring particularly to Atta Mills’ death,” she said in an interview on Accra-based Onua FM.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved, Dr Bissiw stated closure was important in the sudden death of the young man who was full of life and had a big future ahead.

“His name even came up for the running mate position. So Ghanaians want to know what led to his death,” she added.

Allegations of poisoning have been rife since the late legislator fell ill and subsequently died on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

However, there has been no confirmation by any expert, family or any known associate of the late MP.

His mother has since demanded that an autopsy be performed to verify if indeed the rumours that he was poisoned were true.