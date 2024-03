Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Frema Opare, and other top New Patriotic Party (NPP) members have visited the house of late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah to commiserate with the family.

They arrived at his Mile 7 residence in Accra on March 8, 2024.

The late Ejisu MP had been unwell for some time and passed on Thursday, March 7, 2024, aged 45.

He was a family man with six children and married to Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah.

