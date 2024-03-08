On International Women’s Day, we reflect on the transformative journey of this globally recognized occasion, acknowledging its evolution over the years.

From its humble beginnings advocating for women’s rights to its current status as a platform, it has celebrated the achievements, resilience, and progress of women all over the world. International Women’s Day has become a powerful force driving positive change.

This year, the spotlight falls on Sandra Serwah Siaw, a trailblazing photographer, whose story embodies the essence of empowerment in the ever-evolving landscape of creativity.

Venturing behind the camera, Serwahphotography’s journey unfolds as nothing short of extraordinary. With six years of professional experience, she not only captures breathtaking moments but also dismantles stereotypes within the dynamic creative sector. In the face of gender bias, Serwaa’s unyielding determination propels her to unprecedented heights.

Serwaa shares her survival strategy in a world where women are often overlooked.

“As a woman, I believe you should work hard, especially with the God-given features that we have,” she said.

Embracing diverse sectors is Serwaa’s key to unlocking the true potential of women that can pave the way for their success.

“Women should venture into male-dominated fields like engineering, photography, film making etc. The female-dominated areas are choked and when you venture into male-dominated areas, you are likely to thrive”.

Aligned with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” Serwaa passionately urges increased support for women in the industry.

As we commemorate International Women’s Day, Serwaa’s story stands as a testament to the unbreakable spirit of women.

Through her lens, she not only captures moments but also embodies the essence of empowerment in the digital era.

