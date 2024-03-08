“I’m okay, don’t be scared,” these were the words of the late Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah to his constituency executives after returning from abroad for medical care.

The Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in Ejisu, Kwabena Boateng made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

He expressed the shock and devastation felt by party members following the sudden death of their MP.

Lawyer Boateng recounted how the late MP assured them of his well-being and asked them not to worry.

However, he said Dr. Kumah’s health began to deteriorate after the presidential primaries, leaving them puzzled as to the cause.

“I can confidently tell you that John Kumah was strong, but we started noticing changes after the primaries. However, after undergoing medical checks, when he returned, he assured us that he was doing okay and that we should have no fear,” he said.

The sudden demise of the former deputy Finance Minister, he indicated has left them shattered.

With a heavy heart, Mr. Boateng urged the family to find solace in their faith.

Dr. John Kumah died at age 45 and left behind a wife and six children.

