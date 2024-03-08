Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has described the late John Kumah as a very respectful and calm individual who had a bright future in his political career.

He noted that the former Deputy Finance Minister showed respect to everyone regardless of their status.

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, after a brief illness.

Speaking to Adom News during his visit to mourn with the family, the Minister expressed his shock at the sudden passing of Dr Kumah.

