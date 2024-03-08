Father of late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), John Kumah, has said he believes his son is in a good and happy place.

According to him, his son had returned home to participate in the 67th Independence Day celebration on March 6, 2024.

However, Dr Kumah, who was also a Deputy Finance Minister took ill and couldn’t go about his duty as planned.

“He called the constituency Chairman to inform him he was in town but could not attend the celebration due to ill health so he should get in touch with one Prince for GH₵10,000 to mark the celebration,” he said in an interview with Nhyira FM.

Mr Kumah disclosed when they went to bed that evening, he was restless and couldn’t sleep but anytime he went to check on his son, he was peacefully asleep.

“I didn’t understand what was happening but finally, day broke and we were going about our duties normally. We looked at me very quietly throughout the day and will smile.

“I asked what the problem was and he just told me it was nothing but from what I saw during those last moments, I’m convinced he knew where he was going and is happy,” he recounted amidst tears from mourners who had gathered at their residence in Ejisu.

The MP’s health condition is said to have deteriorated with an ambulance mobilised to transport him to Accra because he was not fit to board a flight.

On the way to Accra on Thursday, his condition reportedly became critical and the ambulance diverted to the Suhum Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His remains has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

