Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely death of his deputy, Dr John Kumah.

Describing him as a friend, and brother, Dr Amin who doubles as Karaga Member of Parliament (MP) said the death of the Ejisu MP has created a void.

In a statement, the Minister eulogised Dr Kumah for his exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment to the principles of fiscal responsibility, economic empowerment for the youth, entrepreneurship, and public service.

He also highlighted the deceased’s passion for uplifting the youth and his tireless efforts to contribute to the nation’s economic development, traits that were visible to all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“He was a valued and cherished colleague whose humility, selflessness, and kind and gentle nature, left a deep impression and endeared him to all,” he eulogised.

On behalf of the Ministry, Dr Adam extended heartfelt condolences to Dr. Kumah’s wife, children, extended family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the Ejisu constituency.

The MP is reported to have died after a short illness aged 45.

He was survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children.

Scores of Ghanaians including political figures have expressed shock over the untimely incident and have commiserated with his family.