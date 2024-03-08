Saint Anne Hospital in Damongo, Savannah Region, is attending to two victims of a recent gun battle involving youth groups affiliated with the Damongo Chieftaincy factions of Chief Seidu Kelly and Chief Yakubu Imoro.

The clash reportedly ensued over the alleged enskinment of sub-chiefs by Chief Seidu Kelly.

The identities of the victims are not known. According to reports, the violent confrontation unfolded at around 5 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2024, prompting an immediate closure of businesses by traders and transport operators in the affected area.

The Damongo police station confirmed the incident and casualties to myjoyonline, noting that no arrests have been made.

As tensions flared, a combined force of police and military personnel was deployed to ensure security around both Chief Seidu Kelly and Chief Yakubu Imoro’s palaces. The clash forced businesses to close abruptly, with traders and shop owners compelled to protect their lives and properties amid the ongoing unrest.

The root cause of the conflict traces back to the Damongo skin crisis of May 2016, when Chief Seidu Kelly contested Chief Yakubu Imoro’s enskinment as the chief of Damongo.

The case, which has spanned eight years, remains unresolved and continues to be a source of tension between the two factions.

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Sulemana Bore Essa II, and Chief Yakubu Imoro are listed as respondents in the ongoing chieftaincy dispute.

