Police in the Eastern Region are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of one person and injuries to eight others in an alleged targeted assassination at Adome, a suburb of Odumase Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

Reports indicate armed men belonging to one faction of a chieftaincy dispute on Friday, October 25, 2013, began firing sporadically while on a procession through the streets of the community with a palanquin.

Emmanuel Tetteh Narh, also known as Ozibo, was shot after being pointed out by one of the men.

Eight others who were also at the scene were injured in the process and rushed to the hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Police personnel who were informed about the unfortunate incident rushed to the scene to disperse the crowd and prevent reprisal attacks.

ALSO READ: