The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has opened up about political nuggets former President John Kufuor shared with him.

According to Dr Okoe-Boye, this was during a conversation with the statesman when he visited his Peduase residence to mourn with him at the one-week celebration of his late wife, Theresa Ab Kufuor, on October 11, 2023.

“I deliberately went for the one-week in the evening because I wanted to have him time and talk with him, so I got to his residence around 5 to 6 when most sympathisers were leaving.

“Former President Kufuor asked me how things were going in the constituency, and I told him we were doing our best,” he stated.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme , the former Ledzokuku Member of Parliament, revealed that, their conversation was on honesty and transparency in a politician’s bid to succeed.

“He told me to let the people know who you are so that even if someone pays 10 times more than you in an election, they will still give it to you because they know what you stand for,” he said.

Dr Okoe-Boye emphasised that, the statement of the former President proves that money is not all when it comes to politics.

He cited how people paid money for political positions but were not voted for to buttress his point.

The former Deputy Health Minister is seeking to contest the Ledzokuku seat again after losing in the seat to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 election.

