Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her family on Thursday called on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his Peduase residence to commiserate with him on the loss of his wife, Theresa.

Nana Konadu signs the book of condolence

The Former First Lady Theresa Kufuor passed away on Sunday October 1, after a protracted illness.

Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings was accompanied by her daughters, Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings as well as former Minister and MP, Fritz Baffour, Madam Sylvia Ahorlu and Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa.

Amina Agyeman Rawlings greets President Kufuor

Fritz Baffour who spoke on behalf on the group, told President Kufuor, the delegation had made the courtesy call to sympathise with him on the unfortunate loss of his dear wife.

Former Minister Fritz Baffour explains reasons for the visit

Former President Kufuor was thankful to Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings and her delegation for the show of commiseration and took time to explain the chain of events that led to the loss of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

Fritz Baffour signs the book of condolence

Former President Kufuor also took the delegation down memory lane, reminiscing the circumstances that led to the first meeting with his wife in 1961.

MP Kweku Ricketts Hagan with the former First Lady

With President Kufuor at the meeting were Mr. Kwabena Taylor, Head of Mrs. Theresa Kufuor’s family, Nana Kwabena Mensah, Chief of Dabaa, hometown of President Kufuor, Mr. Kwabena Osei Adubofour and Mr. Adu Acheampong.

The book of condolence was signed by Nana Konadu

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin and a large parliamentary delegation who called on President Kufuor before Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings, exchanged pleasantries with the former First Lady before departing the premises.

Speaker Alban Bagbin and a delegation of MPs exchanged pleasantries with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

