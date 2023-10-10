President Akufo-Addo says the government has decided to honour the late Theresa Aba Kufuor with a state funeral, which will take place on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

According to him, the late former First Lady deserves to be given all the respect of the state hence the decision.

The President made the announcement while addressing a delegation from the Kufuor and Mensah families at the Jubilee House on Tuesday.

The families were at the seat of government to officially inform President Akufo-Addo about the passing of Mrs Kufuor.

The spokesperson for the delegation, P.K. Mensah, informed the President that the family has decided to hold the funeral of ate Mrs Kufuor in Accra.

However, the final funeral rites will be performed in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi on November 18 and 19, 2023.

Mr. P.K Mensah also said the one-week celebration will take place at Peduase on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The delegation was led by Nana Amoah Gyawu Buahin (Awua Domase Akyempemhene).

Other members were Chief Kufuor, Nana Ama Kufuor, Nana Saa Kufuor, Agyekum Kufuor, and Kofi Kufuor (sons and daughters of the late Theresa Kufuor).

Ambassador D.K. Osei, (former diplomat) P.K. Mensah, (spokesperson), and Kojo Mensah (media relations/nephew of the late Theresa Kufuor) were also present.

The late former First Lady and wife of the second President of the 4th Republic, John Agyekum Kufuor, died on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She was 88.

