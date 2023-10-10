The Adom Brands of Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) commiserated with former President John Agyekum Kufuor on Monday at his Peduase residence.

On behalf of the management of MGL, Mr Awudu extended condolences to the bereaved family.

He pledged the support of the company throughout the funeral rites, particularly the coverage of Mrs Kufuor’s one-week observation set for Wednesday, October 11, 2023, as well as the final funeral.

The visit, led by General Manager Abdulai Awudu, was to condole with Mr Kufuor over the passing of his wife, former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

The former president, who was elated to receive the delegation, expressed appreciation and gratitude to the team for their kind words in these difficult times.

He said while he was grateful to see the Adom team, he was even more pleased with the thought.

The former First Lady passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, following a prolonged illness.

She has since been eulogised by sympathisers in Ghana and around the world for her dedication and humanitarian service to God and the country.

The visiting team also had Programmes Manager of Adom FM, Joshua Tigo; Head of News and Current Affairs, A. C. Ohene; Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei, Head of Political Desk; Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe and Abena Opokua Ahwenee who are both lead presenters for the Adom brands of MGL.