The Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference have visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family to console them over the passing of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

The visit on Thursday was led by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Koforidua, Most Reverend Joseph Afrifa-Agyekum,

The bishops offered prayers for Mr Kufuor and signed the book of condolence in memory of the late former First Lady.

Mrs Kufuor died at her Peduase home on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

She was 87.

The visit of the Bishops comes in the wake of several tributes pouring in for the deceased and commiserations to the bereaved family.

Mrs Kufuor was Ghana’s First Lady from January 7, 2001, to January 6, 2009.

She was a founding member of the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation (MCCDF), a non-governmental organisation active in Ghana and Canada that focuses on preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

In recognition of her dedication to the welfare of children and mothers in need, as well as her substantial contributions to the Catholic Church and humanity, Mrs Kufuor was honoured and awarded the Papal Award of Dame of St. Gregory the Great by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007.

