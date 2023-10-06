A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and his family at Peduase to commiserate with them.

This follows the death of the former First Lady of the Republic, Theresa Kufuor.

The politician was accompanied by his wife, Genevieve Akoto, and the leadership of his National campaign team including Ken-Wuud Nuworsu, Co-Campaign Chairman and former Volta Regional Chair of NPP, Alfred Boye, Co-Campaign Chairman, Peter Oteng Darko, National Coordinator for the campaign, and Dr. Prince Amuzu Sokode, spokesperson for the campaign.

In a very solemn mood, the team led by Dr. Akoto formed a queue and as custom demands, greeted the Kufuor family before being welcomed.

He later signed the book of condolence describing the death of the former First Lady as “a huge loss for the country” which will be felt by many, particularly, women and children whose causes she championed though various initiatives.

Dr. Akoto earlier announced the suspension of his campaign tour to the Ashanti region following the demise of Mrs. Kufuor.

