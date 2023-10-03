The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has mourned the passing of former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

In a statement dated October 2, 2023, signed by the General Secretary, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the opposition sent condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, his family and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mrs. Kufuor passed on peacefully on Sunday October 1, at her Peduase residence surrounded by her family.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, the NPP, Members of Parliament (MPs) and other Ghanaian notable figures have paid tribute to the former First lady.

The Ghana and NPP flags will be flown half-mast in honour of late Mrs. Kufuor.

Below is the statement:

