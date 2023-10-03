As the #OccupyBoG protest takes off, the Minority Leader in Parliament says his outfit will not submit their petition to other officials aside from the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

According to Cassiel Ato Forson, the group is ready to stay at the Central Bank for as long as they can if the boss, Dr Ernest Addison does not avail himself to be served.

He made this comment on Tuesday, October 3, when the demonstration demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana’s Governor alongside his two deputies commenced at Obra Spot in Accra.

While admitting that the demonstration will adhere to the route suggested by the police, the service has to allow the leadership to further march to the BoG office.

“He [Ernest Addison] should be the one to receive it. No one else. We are not handing over the petition to any other person. Not his deputies but he himself,” he told JoyNews’ Maxwel Agbagba.

He added that the team will want to further read out the document to the BoG boss; hearing.

“We want him to hear him and give him the justification why it is in his own interest and the interest of the people of Ghana for him to say ‘bye bye’ to the central bank” Mr. Forson said.

They are making this demand against what they described as mismanagement at the central bank that has culminated in massive losses and subsequently taken a toll on the Ghanaian economy.