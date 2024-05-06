Two vehicles have been badly damaged after trees fell on them at Airport following a few hours of heavy downpour in Accra on Monday.

The rain, accompanied by strong winds, brought down the trees, crashing the vehicles completely.

They include a Matiz with registration number GX 747-13 and a Toyota Yaris also with registration number GW 5228-18.

Ghana National Fire Service personnel from the 37 station have since rushed to the scene to cut the trees into logs to make removal of the cars easy.

However, it is yet to be established if there were occupants in the vehicles.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video from the scene below: