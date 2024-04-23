

A few hours of heavy downpour in Accra on Tuesday morning destroyed a lot to properties and other essential facilities.

Billboards and traffic lights in part of the capital will pulled down by the strong winds which accompanied the rains. Many trees in the capital were also uprooted.



The heavy winds accompanied by the rain caused this devastation around the Ministries Police Station.

On a visit to the vicinity, Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei observed that the situation led to heavy vehicular traffic in the area.

However, officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMo) were at the scene to ensure the safety of pedestrians and commuters.

