Ghana Premier League side Real Tamale United (RTU) has suspended their head coach, Abdulai Mumin over match-fixing allegations.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the club, Abdul Mohammed the decision was initiated following their side’s defeat to Nsoatreman FC at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex over the weekend.

“As you know we were the first team to score and when we came back for the second half, after some 10 to 15 minutes before they could equalize the goal. What happened was that some substitutions were made and immediately after the substitutions, they got the opportunity to equalise the goal,” Abdul Mohammed told Akoma FM.

RTU took an early lead through Mankuyeli Mohammed’s goal in the 28th minute.

However, subsequent events, including an own goal and a late goal by Nsoatreman’s Collins Kudjoe, led to RTU’s defeat.

The supporters attributed the loss to what they deemed as deliberate substitutions made by coach Abdul Mumin Abdulai during the game.

Currently positioned at the bottom of the league table with 25 points after 27 games, RTU faces an uphill battle in their upcoming fixture against league leaders FC Samartex.