A group identifying themselves as the Coalition of Unemployed Trained Teachers is threatening to demonstrate over delays in postings.

In a press conference held in Tamale on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the Coalition said government has neglected them, leaving them unemployed despite their qualifications.

According to the group, they graduated in 2022, with approximately 10,000 out of 15,000 passing their licensure exams but are yet to be posted.

What is even worrying, the group said is the decision by government to ignore them and post graduates who recently competed their national service.

However, they lamented that the 2022 cohort was still waiting for their turn.

Leader of the Coalition, Tahiru Mohammed Murtala said their efforts to secure employment since completing their mandatory national service has been unsuccessful.

He stressed that many of their peers, out of desperation, had applied to teach in private schools with the expectation that government employment would follow, but this hope had not materialized.

Members of the group shared their personal struggles many of whom feel worthless in their families because they are unemployment.

The Coalition has given government till the end of April to employ them.

Failure to do so, they warned, would result in mass demonstrations against the administration.