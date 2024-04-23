The Kumasi International Airport will be commissioned and operationalized in June this year.

That’s according to the Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.

He said the opening of the airport to traffic would ease the burden on air travelers in the northern part of the country who have to commute long distances to Accra for their international travels.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airport Company has said an estimated 800,000 air passengers are expected to use the new facility annually.

ALSO READ:

Ashanti Region ECG workers’ union bans four General Managers from All…

Vote for Aduomi in the Ejisu by-election – Joseph Yamin

Parts of Ashanti region to experience power outage; check out affected areas